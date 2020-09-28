Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GLASS FIRE: Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St. Helena And Calistoga

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:09s - Published
GLASS FIRE: Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St. Helena And Calistoga

GLASS FIRE: Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St. Helena And Calistoga

Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St.

Helena And Calistoga


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhfirechief

Ken Ledford RT @sullyfoto: The Glass Mountain Inn in St. Helena burns as the #GlassFire burns through the area. Multiple structures are burning as the… 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma County [Video]

Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma County

Team coverage of growing North Bay wildfires forcing new evacuation orders around Santa Rosa (9-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 10:23Published
Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley [Video]

Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa Valley

The Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:21Published
Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena [Video]

Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. Helena

The Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published