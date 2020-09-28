GLASS FIRE: Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St. Helena And Calistoga
Out Of Control Glass Fire Burns Wineries, Forces Evacuations In St.
Helena And Calistoga
Ken Ledford RT @sullyfoto: The Glass Mountain Inn in St. Helena burns as the #GlassFire burns through the area. Multiple structures are burning as the… 18 minutes ago
Glass Fire, Two New Wildfires Force Evacuations In Napa And Sonoma CountyTeam coverage of growing North Bay wildfires forcing new evacuation orders around Santa Rosa (9-27-2020)
Crews Wage Fierce Ground, Aerial Battle to Contain Uncontrolled Glass Fire in Napa ValleyThe Glass Fire, which broke out before dawn Sunday, quickly burned through 1,500 acres, forced numerous evacuations and remained zero percent contained as night fell. Team coverage from Katie Nielsen..
Fast-Growing Glass Fire Forces Hospital Evacuation Near St. HelenaThe Glass Fire prompted a rapid, early-morning evacuation of the Adventist Health Medical Center in the hills above St. Helena. winery owners nearby were apprehensive throughout the day. John Ramos..