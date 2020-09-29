What you need to know: Sept. 29

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Numbers to the zogg fire.

The fire has burned over 40- thousand acre- and right now - is at zero percent containment.

So far - over 140 structures have been destroyed and 15-hundred others are still threatened.

The fire sparked sunday afternoon at zogg mine road in the igo-ono area just 15 miles southwest of redding.

Within hours - shasta county sheriff eric magrini says the fast-moving fire is responsible for at least three deaths.### at this hour - mandatory evacuations remain in place for several areas west of redding in both shasta and tehama counties due to the zogg fire..

Some of those evacuations include..

Fireline east to the intersection of placer road and texas springs road.

The area of highway 36 at bowman road and all areas west to the shasta county line the area west of highway 36 to cannon road and everything west of cannon road you can find a complete list of evacuations at action news now dot com.

Emergency representatives have set up an emergency evacuation point at the holiday market on placer street in redding.

This video shows the bear fire in butte county... which is part of the north complex.

You can see some activity in this camera near the community of forbestown.

Cal fire still keeping the bear fire at more than 84-thousand acres with nearly 90 percent containment.

While the north complex as a whole is more than 306- thousand acres... containment at 78 percent.

### mandatory evacuations are still in place for pulga,concow, big bend and yankee hill this is a map showing the mandatory evacuation areas in red -- yellow is evacuation warnings.

Evacuees in butte county are being told to head south, using highway 70.

In plumas county... the sheriff's office is also ordering mandatory evacuations for the feather river canyon..

From the plumas/butte county line east to tobin.

This includes tobin and storrie.

The sheriff says people in plumas county should evacuate east ...also using highway 70.

## with our state under siege from wildfire... an emergency declaration by governor newsom for several california counties.

The governor has also sent a letter to the president - requesting a presidential major disaster declaration.

Such designation - allows county governments to access federal emergency funds and grants.### one million people world wide have now died from the coronavirus johns hopkins reports over a fifth of those deaths... are here in the u.s..

The world health organization is now warning - we may reach two million deaths before a functioning vaccine is widely distributed.### and tonight is the first presidential debate of the 2020 election happening in cleveland ohio.

President trump going head to head with joe biden.### you're never more than 10 minutes