Opel Zafira-e Life Interior Design

The new all-electric Opel MPV features numerous driver assistance systems. A camera and radar monitor the area in front of the vehicle.

The semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed to that of the vehicle in front.

Lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert warn drivers if they have spent too much time at the wheel and need a break.

High-beam assist, which automatically adjusts to high or low beam, switches on above 25 km/h.

Also unique in this market segment is the colour head-up display that shows speed, distance to the preceding vehicle and navigation.

Ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers alert the driver to obstacles when parking.

The image from the rear view camera appears on the interior mirror or the 7.0-inch touchscreen – the latter with 180-degree visibility from the bird’s eye view.

The large touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment.

Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Thanks to “OpelConnect”, the navigation system includes real time traffic information for the latest status on the roads.

A powerful sound system is available with all trim levels.

In the top-of-the-line version, passengers enjoy first class acoustics thanks to ten loudspeakers.