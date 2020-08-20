Global  
 

WHO: Rising case numbers should serve as a wake-up call

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s
World Health Organisation regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, says thatincrease numbers of positive Covid-19 tests across the continent should "serveas a wake-up call for us all".


Hans Kluge

Coronavirus: Europe must prepare for rise in COVID-19 deaths in October and November, warns WHO [Video]

Coronavirus: Europe must prepare for rise in COVID-19 deaths in October and November, warns WHO

"It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," Hans Kluge, Director of the WHO European office, said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:54
WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail [Video]

WHO Europe: Coronavirus is a tornado with a long tail

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge gives an update on coronavirus inthe region, warning that the virus is a "tornado with a long tail". Thecomment refered to children now necessarily falling ill from Covid-19, butthen passing it on to the vulnerable elderly population.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24
WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus [Video]

WHO: Youngsters should not feel invincible to coronavirus

Younger people should not feel “invincible” as coronavirus restrictions arelifted, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official has said. Dr Hans Kluge,WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a press briefing he is “very concerned”that under-24s are regularly appearing among new cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Jeremy Hunt: Catching Covid-19 in a healthcare setting should be a never event [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Catching Covid-19 in a healthcare setting should be a never event

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt joins the World Health Organisation onWorld Patient Safety Day as they launch the health worker safety charter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09
Covid-19 Crisis: WHO warns death toll set to rise in Europe [Video]

Covid-19 Crisis: WHO warns death toll set to rise in Europe

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:39

WHO envoy warns pandemic ‘still at the beginning’

 ‘Developing Asia’ to shrink for first time in six decades Live version of coronavirus map Coronavirus infections in India soared past five million on..
WorldNews
WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open? [Video]

WHO expert asks: What is more important, children back at school or bars open?

Mandatory credit: @WHO Adults must consider their behaviour coming into winter– with countries facing a stark choice between keeping children in school orbars and nightclubs open, a global health expert has warned. Infection willgrow “no question” in Europe as people move back indoors in the coming monthsand the continent is facing “that moment” where big decisions will have to bemade, Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation(WHO) Health Emergencies Programme said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05

starcrossdreads

emma • new to studytwt!! while of course, we all understand that cases are rising: exams are due to commence in APRIL, so rising case number… https://t.co/AvzSqtX8fJ 16 hours ago

tiajeanlloyd3

Claire Sandford RT @EvanSolomonShow: Right now @EvanLSolomon speaks with @BogochIsaac about the rising case numbers across Canada, testing delays and lack… 17 hours ago

uoftmagazine

University of Toronto Magazine Now that case numbers in Ontario are rising again, here's what we should (and should not) be doing, says Dr. Barry… https://t.co/AgpC28BXu6 17 hours ago

zhenstranger

Zhen Stranger @ed_k_sf @gummibear737 @juniordrblog This is a reasonable approach but I am struggling to find any correlation betw… https://t.co/bpNE6zdVO1 18 hours ago

EvanSolomonShow

The Evan Solomon Show Right now @EvanLSolomon speaks with @BogochIsaac about the rising case numbers across Canada, testing delays and la… https://t.co/MDvoTLoPOn 18 hours ago

Junipertwo

mila @tes @educationgovuk Too little too late. Schools should have access to a rapid, effective testing system. With ris… https://t.co/81Voak94VH 19 hours ago

beth_doc

Dr Beth Parton @fordnation @TimHortons Maybe you should be doing something about rising case numbers and the situation in schools? Hmm? No? 1 day ago

AndrewNova33

Andrew Livingston RT @Too_Much_Hoops: Good thread about the rising case numbers in Ontario and what should be done to stop them. 2 days ago