Has Kanye West been 'kicked off' Twitter?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s
Has Kanye West been 'kicked off' Twitter?
Rick Fox has claimed his friend Kanye West has been given a ban from Twitter.

Kanye posts video of urinating on Grammy

Rapper Kanye West went on a Twitter spree on Wednesday, complaining about his contracts with music...
IndiaTimes

Kanye West Calls Out GAP and ADIDAS – Again: “Black Board Seats Matter”

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is doing the most to get some attention from his big business...
SOHH

Kanye West Compares Music Biz and NBA to Slavery, Taylor Swift Roped In

Kanye West is on the attack -- against Universal, Sony and the NBA -- claiming they are enslaving...
TMZ.com


Network_Easy

Piers Morgan demands Kim Kardashian stop Kanye's 'hateful antics': GMB's Piers Morgan has renewed his attacks on Ki…

crystalnash

Rick Fox says Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter

gistoftheday

Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter - Rick Fox says...

DoubleDownDuck

Rick Fox says Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter

vulture

Kanye West's friend Rick Fox wants you all to know that West has been kicked off of Twitter for 12 hours

BreyStoner

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.

PresshubU

Rick Fox says Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter

trendsNewsday

Rick Fox says Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter


Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News [Video]

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News

Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:05
Kanye West Says He Needs 'Every Lawyer in the World' to Look Over Recording Contracts | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West Says He Needs 'Every Lawyer in the World' to Look Over Recording Contracts | Billboard News

In his latest string of tweets about his recording deals Wednesday (Sept. 16), Kanye West said he was going to upload his Universal Records contracts.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:16
Kany-wee West: Kanye West posts video of himself urinating on his Grammy! [Video]

Kany-wee West: Kanye West posts video of himself urinating on his Grammy!

Kanye West has shared a bizarre video of himself urinating on his Grammys.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08