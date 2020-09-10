Global  
 

'Scientific American' Backs Biden in First-Ever Endorsement

'Scientific American' Backs Biden in First-Ever Endorsement

'Scientific American' Backs Biden in First-Ever Endorsement

The endorsement by 'Scientific American' was posted online in an editorial on Tuesday.


Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden

 NEW YORK — Even though Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in the magazine’s 175-year history, its top editor said Tuesday there..
WorldNews
Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate. Until now. The publication's editors announced Tuesday that the magazine was endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for US president. However, it's not because they think the former vice president is exceptional. Rather, it's because they intensely dislike President Donald J. Trump.

Scientific American magazine backs Joe Biden, its first presidential endorsement in 175 years

 The editors of the 175-year-old magazine wrote that they felt compelled to speak out because Trump "rejects evidence and science."
Scientific American, backing Biden, makes its first ever presidential endorsement.

 Citing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the 175-year-old magazine is for Joseph R.Biden
Scientific American Makes First Presidential Endorsement in 175-Year History: ‘Time to Move Trump Out and Elect Biden’

Scientific American Makes First Presidential Endorsement in 175-Year History: ‘Time to Move Trump Out and Elect Biden’ Scientific American made its first presidential endorsement in the publication's 175-year history --...
'Scientific American' Breaks Tradition, Endorses A Presidential Candidate

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Laura Helmuth of Scientific American about the magazine endorsing Joe...
