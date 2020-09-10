Global  
 

Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?

Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman.

He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate.

Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday.

Johnson posted a video on Twitter endorsing the Democrats for the November 3rd election.

He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."


Dwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

 "In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country," Johnson wrote in social media posts.
 Dwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
 The Rock is fearless, but he's never dared to venture into the snake pit we call politics ... until now. So, Dwayne Johnson played host to Joe Biden and Kamala..
