It's Been A. Week. Here's 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only

It's Been A. Week. Here's 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only

It’s Been A. Week. Here’s 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only

There’s no denying it, it’s been A.

Week.

But among all the doom and gloom, there was plenty of fun stuff to see us through thanks to the world of entertainment.

We’re celebrating Schitt’s Creek storming “The Pandemmys”, Emily Maitlis’ hellish gaffe on Newsnight and Matt Lucas’ hilarious Bake Off debut.

Plus, there’s new music from Kylie Minogue and find out why Roman Kemp could be the next Harry Styles.


