Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially endorsed U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The actor also threw his backing behind vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in a conference call with the two leaders.


Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President? [Video]

Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?

Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman. He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate. Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday. Johnson posted a video on Twitter endorsing the Democrats for the November 3rd election. He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."

Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden [Video]

Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 "In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country," Johnson wrote in social media posts.
Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his first presidential endorsement

 Dwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
