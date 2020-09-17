Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharti & NBA on Rakul Preet Singh's plea | Oneindia News

With the allegations and claims flying thick and strong in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and media frenzy on the peak, The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the I&B ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging ‘media trial’ over reports she was named by fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty as among those within Bollywood who consume drugs.

The court’s action came after the actor filed a plea submitting media reports were being run in contravention with the I&B ministry’s guidelines.