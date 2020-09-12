Kerala gold smuggling case: Pressure on KT Jaleel resignation | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Kerala gold smuggling case: Pressure on KT Jaleel resignation

Kerala gold smuggling case: Pressure on KT Jaleel resignation

Kerala gold smuggling case: Pressure on KT Jaleel resignation

Demands have been intensifying for the resignation of Kerala minister KT Jaleel as he is questioned by the National Investigation Agency days after he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

A gold smuggling racket was busted at Thiruvananthapuram airport in July this year.

The lens on a Cabinet minister makes the LDF-led Pinarayi Vijayan government uncomfortable just months ahead of Assembly elections.

