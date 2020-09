Fire destroys Boise State staff member's mothers home in Oregon Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 minute ago Fires in Oregon have destroyed the home of a Boise State staff member's mother. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WORK IN KUNA.MEANWHILE.. FIRESIN OREGON DESTROYTHE HOME OF ABOISE STATE STAFFMEMBER.SUSIE SELTZERWORKS IN THESCHOOL OF ALLIEDHEALTH SCIENCES.SHE RELOCATED TOOREGON TO HELPHER MOTHER DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.AND LAST WEEK. AFIRE DESTROYEDTHEIR HOME.HER FELLOWFACULTY MEMBERSSET UP A GO FUNDME TO HELP."SUSIE WANTS TOEXPRESS HERGRATITUDE TOEVERYONE, SHE'SOVERWHELMED BYTHE SUPPORT, THEYHAVE WHAT THEYNEED ON THEGROUND, THEY'VEBEEN ABLE TOSHELTER IN SOMEHOTELS AND HOPETO MOVE INTO ARENTAL SOON."WOOD SAYS THEBOISE STATECOMMUNITY IS ALSODONATING SICK DAYSAND VACATION DAYSTO HELP.IF YOU'D LIKE TODONATE, YOU CANFIND A LINK TO THEGO FUND ME BYSEARCHING FOR THISSTORY ON OURWEBSITE -- IDAHONEWS 6 DOT COM.





