Four wounded in shootout outside Tampa nightclub Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:19s - Published on September 17, 2020 Four wounded in shootout outside Tampa nightclub A gunman allegedly fires at US cops responding to a nightclub shooting he had allegedly been involved in minutes before.The incident took place at a nightclub in the neighbourhood of Jackson Heights in the city of Tampa located in the US state of Florida in the early hours of Sunday (13th September).The Tampa Police Department have arrested Michah Omari Dozier, 22, in connection with the shootings at Club 1828.The suspect, from Riverview in Hillsborough County, faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Tampa police.At around 12.40 am, police officers responded to reports of a shooting that left three club patrons and a security guard hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.While investigating, the police said that gunshots were fired at officers and a security guard from a vehicle travelling north towards Hillsborough Avenue. 0

