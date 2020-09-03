Reggie Bush: It's unrealistic to expect Tom Brady to lead Bucs to a Super Bowl | UNDISPUTED

After the Week 1 loss loss to the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady fans are forced to wonder whether Super Bowl expectations rose too quickly after the quarterback decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One anonymous NFC scout thinks it's unrealistic to believe Brady can carry the Bucs to a Super Bowl, and Reggie Bush agrees.

Hear him explain the Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe why Tom Brady is in a tough situation in Tampa.