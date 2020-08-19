Global  
 

NYC delays in-person learning for a second time

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:13s - Published
NYC delays in-person learning for a second time

NYC delays in-person learning for a second time

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples with how to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.


