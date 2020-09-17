US man surprises delivery driver with 500 dollar tip during lockdown

Tyler Patterson, a lawyer from Wichita, Kansas, has started surprising delivery drivers with USD $500 tips.

This heartfelt clip from June 12 shows the uplifting surprise for one lucky driver.

Patterson placed an order through Doordash for a restaurant called Saltgrass in Wichita, and the app assigned the delivery to a driver named Sarwar.

When Sarwar showed up at Patterson's door, Patterson held up USD $500 in cash and handed the money to Sarwar, who reached with shock and excitement.

"Everyone deserves a little extra kindness right now, and we are trying to inspire other people," says Patterson.

"I own a business with my father called Patterson Legal Group.

We have a program called Patterson Gives Back where we make surprise videos like this and give back to the community."