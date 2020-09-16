Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Lawmakers Agree To Tax Rich

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:45s - Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Lawmakers Agree To Tax Rich

New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Lawmakers Agree To Tax Rich

The deal also includes a 500 rebate for families that earn less than $150,000 per year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Announces Tax Hike On New Jersey's Wealthiest, Rebate Checks For Middle And Lower Earners [Video]

Gov. Murphy Announces Tax Hike On New Jersey's Wealthiest, Rebate Checks For Middle And Lower Earners

Wealthy New Jersey residents will soon owe the state more. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Millionaire's Tax [Video]

Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Millionaire's Tax

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces changes to the state's millionaire's tax.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:09Published
Gov. Murphy Criticizes YouTube Stars After Estimated 1,000 People Gather At 'Jersey Shore' House [Video]

Gov. Murphy Criticizes YouTube Stars After Estimated 1,000 People Gather At 'Jersey Shore' House

Murphy says the YouTube stars who rented out the “Jersey Shore” house should “be taken to task” after an estimated 1,000 people showed up.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:46Published