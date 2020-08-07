beshear supreme court arguments

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The kentucky supreme court just heard oral arguments in the case involving governor andy beshear and attorney general daniel cameron..

L3: top story white beshear testifies to kentucky supreme court over coronavirus emergency orders the case is over the legality of beshear's emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general has said the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders... orders like mandatory mask wearing to class size in child care.

La tasha buckner, general counsel of the governor's office, asked the supreme court to uphold beshear's constitutional ability as governor to issue emergency orders.

Chad meredith, the solicitor general for the commonwealth, argued the governor doesn't have the authority to act as a "one man legislature" and says the general assembly should've been involved in these emergency orders.

It is not known how long it will take the supreme court to make a decision.

