Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon (September 16), Sally's strong winds battered Alabama and Florida as the center moved over the Panhandle.

The hurricane killed at least one person in Orange Beach, Alabama, located in the state's eastern Gulf Coast between Mobile and Pensacola.

Flooding, as the slow storm dumped intense rains, has proven to be Sally's most dangerous: "Historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding," forecasters say.

Sally, which made landfall at 4:45 a.m.

With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near Gulf Shores, Alabama, was downgraded to a tropical depression late Wednesday night with 35 mph winds.