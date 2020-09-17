Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon (September 16), Sally's strong winds battered Alabama and Florida as the center moved over the Panhandle.

The hurricane killed at least one person in Orange Beach, Alabama, located in the state's eastern Gulf Coast between Mobile and Pensacola.

Flooding, as the slow storm dumped intense rains, has proven to be Sally's most dangerous: "Historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding," forecasters say.

Sally, which made landfall at 4:45 a.m.

With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near Gulf Shores, Alabama, was downgraded to a tropical depression late Wednesday night with 35 mph winds.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmwood02

Kelly Wood RT @CNN: A 12-foot alligator was spotted in Gulf Shores, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday. "This is why we don'… 3 minutes ago

dbconsidine

David Considine RT @DrShepherd2013: My discussion on @NPR this morning https://t.co/QrjjrTbOm7 3 minutes ago

Roots_Action

#VoteTrumpOut RT @frontpage_live: “It just unloaded.” 😯😯😯 Gulf Shores Mayor has received more than 50 human rescue calls. https://t.co/Qyx8exbTWT 7 minutes ago

Graciephuu

Graciephuu RT @KDKARadio: #HurricaneSally made landfall in the same spot, exactly 16 years to the day later, as Hurricane Ivan, which also struck Gulf… 8 minutes ago

williamsonsrc

Williamson Source RT @NashvilleFD: With Hurricane Sally’s shift so is our TN-Task Force 2. They are deploying to Gulf Shores, AL. 📸:@CityofBrentwood Fire. ht… 16 minutes ago

scopedbylarry

Larry Lynam RT @ALcomMobile: Hurricane Sally upended plans today by state officials for a ceremonious ribbon cutting on $2.4 million renovations to the… 18 minutes ago

OJGman

OJ Gman RT @wjz: VIDEO: A huge alligator was seen swimming in storm surge in Gulf Shores, Alabama after Hurricane Sally hit. https://t.co/oK9jRArR… 19 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore VIDEO: A huge alligator was seen swimming in storm surge in Gulf Shores, Alabama after Hurricane Sally hit. https://t.co/oK9jRArR9r 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Sally Leaves Severe Damage [Video]

Hurricane Sally Leaves Severe Damage

Hurricane Sally left behind damaged homes, flooding and thousands without electricity along the Gulf Coast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Sally weakens after dumping rain on Gulf coast [Video]

Sally weakens after dumping rain on Gulf coast

[NFA] The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression and is threatening to dump another foot of rain as it moves inland. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach [Video]

Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast near the Floridian border with Alabama has been subject to the brunt of Category 2 Hurricane Sally's high-speed wind and rain. Footage filmed by Twitter user..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:22Published