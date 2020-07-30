Mackey Arena will serve as an early voting center for the 2020 Election.

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Associate director for civic engagement and leadership development, melissa gruver, says the facility will allow for proper social distancing.

Voting booths will be set up in the concourse.

It will open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

On october 14-th for on- campus early voting ..

Those hours will change from 6 a.m.

To 6 p.m.

On november 3-rd.

Gruver says it'll be a great asset for elections this year.

"we were looking at a number of different options.

Mackey is just really a great option because it allow us to have people to vote without bringing them to the center campus."

The vote center is open to purdue employees, students and all visitors.

The deadline to register for in-person voting is october 5-th.

