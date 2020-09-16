|
|
|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., September 16, 2020
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., September 16, 2020
Scattered showers will continue for the next couple days, but the region will be dry for the most part as we head into the weekend.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Sept. 2, 2020
More rain and storms are on the way. Our northwestern counties will continue to see scattered showers throughout the night.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:04Published
|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Aug. 26, 2020
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night. It will likely bring storms and flooding to the mid-state in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:00Published
|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Aug. 5, 2020
Today is the last pleasant day for the next several days. Hot and humid conditions are expected to return tomorrow and over the weekend.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:10Published
|