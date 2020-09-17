Comeback Coolers to assist with Sally relief

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

After helping in recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura victims earlier this month, the crew at Comeback Coolers is back in action to assist our neighbors in Florida and Alabama following Hurricane Sally.

To go do."

after helping in recovery efforts for hurricane laura victims earlier this month, the crew at comeback coolers is back in action to assist our neighbors in florida and alabama following hurricane sally.

So really asking people to please, dig through their garages.

There said that bring us anything they have.

They don't have to be new.

They just have to be hardback and hold ice and we will take care of them, but that's really are very biggest need right now you weird.

You need these coolers at and by that i need him by 5 o'clock tomorrow at ocean springs lumbering supply and will handle it from there begat you could come out.

We are packing tomorrow is the want to come out help and absolutely that's good information to know so that's all the info you need to know you'd like to help out and contribute and will have more later tonight on news 25 but