THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW Movie
THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon.
As he's consumed by the hunt for the killer, he struggles to remind himself that there's no such thing as werewolves... Starring: Robert Forster, Riki Lindhome, Jimmy Tatro, Chloe East release date October 9, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)