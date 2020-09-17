In the French Style Movie (1963) - Jean Seberg, Stanley Baker, Philippe Forquet Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 days ago In the French Style Movie (1963) - Jean Seberg, Stanley Baker, Philippe Forquet In the French Style Movie Trailer (1963) - Plot synopsis: A young American art student must decide whether to stay in Paris with her boyfriend or go back to the U.S. when her wealthy father arrives to bring her back. Director: Robert Parrish Writers: Irwin Shaw, Irwin Shaw Stars: Jean Seberg, Stanley Baker, Philippe Forquet Genre: Drama, Romance 0

