‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.


Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson English actor

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

Maisie Williams apparently wants to follow a similar career path to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Just days after production resumed in the United Kingdom, ‘The Batman’ has already been halted by COVID-19.

Jerry Harris (television personality) American cheerleader

Jerry Harris on Thursday was charged federally with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

 Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in..
Jerry Harris of ‘Cheer’ Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

 Mr. Harris, a fan favorite on the Netflix series, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography on Thursday.
Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' charged with producing child pornography

 Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.
Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, and television host

Late night personality Stephen Colbert is getting in on helping Americans get out and vote with a newly launched state-by-state resource guide.

Coronavirus: Trump freaked out over sneeze in April, new Bob Woodward tape reveals

 President Donald Trump freaked out over a sneeze in April, a new tape from “Rage” author Bob Woodward revealed Monday. The legendary Watergate journalist..
The first Dune trailer worms its way online

 Dune is one of the greatest science fiction books ever written, and the first trailer for the latest adaptation has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse at..
NBCUniversal hires outside counsel to investigate its former vice chairman Ron Meyer's behavior, Hugh Jackman proposes a gross birthday gift for Ryan Reynolds' birthday and Stephen Colbert gives his thoughts on the Republican National Convention.

[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more.

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and..

Amy Adams joins the cast of Universal's adaptation of the musical 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Paul Mescal has landed a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' and Disney wins a..

