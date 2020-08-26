‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:15s - Published
‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News
Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.
Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.
NBCUniversal hires outside counsel to investigate its former vice chairman Ron Meyer's behavior, Hugh Jackman proposes a gross birthday gift for Ryan Reynolds' birthday and Stephen Colbert gives his thoughts on the Republican National Convention.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:20Published
'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and..