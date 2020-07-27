Charlize Theron hasn't dated seriously for 'over five years'

Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years



Did you know Charlize Theron has been an Academy Awards regular since 2000?! Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on August 7, 2020

Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again



Single Charlize Theron isn't sure if she'll "ever be able to live" with somebody again. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published on August 3, 2020