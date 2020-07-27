Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlize Theron hasn't dated seriously for 'over five years'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Charlize Theron hasn't dated seriously for 'over five years'
Charlize Theron hasn't dated anybody for "over five years".

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years [Video]

Look back at Charlize Theron’s glamorous Oscar gowns over 20 years

Did you know Charlize Theron has been an Academy Awards regular since 2000?!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again [Video]

Charlize Theron won't be able to live with anyone again

Single Charlize Theron isn't sure if she'll "ever be able to live" with somebody again.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job' [Video]

Charlize Theron blasts 'insulting' experience during 'The Italian Job'

Charlize Theron has blasted the "insulting" and sexist attitudes she experienced on 'The Italian Job', where she was told to undergo six weeks more training than her male co-stars.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published