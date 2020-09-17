Global  
 

Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Thousands have been left without power along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally made landfall triggering large queues at gas stations.

According to reports, more than 500,000 homes and businesses have lost electricity with Alabama and Florida being the most impacted.

A video posted on social media by @nickhshetley shows vehicles queueing at one of the few gas stations that are still operational in Florida's Pensacola.




