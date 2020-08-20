Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project

On Friday, Hollywood lost an icon in the making: Chadwick Boseman, age 43. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote a touching piece about the unique quality Boseman had that made him special. Lowry argues that Boseman had the ability to breathe life into legendary characters. His biggest role would be Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Lowry argues it's Bosewick's portrayal of legendary historical figures that will elevate him to iconic status.
