Tatiana Maslany lands coveted ‘She Hulk’ role
Marvel Studios looks like it’s found its found its latest leading lady, with Tatiana Maslany set to become She-Hulk in the Disney+ series.
ABC's 'Stumptown' Renewal Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic | THR NewsThe Disney-owned broadcaster has reversed course on its renewal and instead opted to strike the show from its schedule due to timing and scheduling issues.
Disney Releases First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2An official trailer for the popular Disney+ series ‘The Mandalorian’ hit the internet on September 15.
Tatiana Maslany Is Celebrating Canadian Emmy NomineesTatiana Maslany says she is a huge Catherine O'Hara fan as she reacts to the number of Canadian Emmy nominees which include O'Hara, Eugene and Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Sandra Oh, Martin Short and Luke..