Dense wildfire smoke appears in Metro Vancouver overnight

Dense wildfire smoke covered Metro Vancouver, Canada, in the early hour of Friday (September 18), blocking vision for a couple of meters and turning a view of buildings into an eerie landscape.

Dense wildfire smoke covered Metro Vancouver, Canada, in the early hour of Friday (September 18), blocking vision for a couple of meters and turning a view of buildings into an eerie landscape.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement for the tenth consecutive day for Metro Vancouver due to the wildfires burning south of the Canadian border.