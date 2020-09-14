Dense wildfire smoke appears in Metro Vancouver overnight

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Dense wildfire smoke covered Metro Vancouver, Canada, in the early hour of Friday (September 18), blocking vision for a couple of meters and turning a view of buildings into an eerie landscape.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement for the tenth consecutive day for Metro Vancouver due to the wildfires burning south of the Canadian border.




