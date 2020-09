Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:19s - Published 2 minutes ago

the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101

THE MIAMI HEAT ARE SCORCHINGHOT IN THE PLAYOFFS.

THEY WONAGAIN LAST NIGHT.

NOW THEY'REWAKING UP ONLY TWO WINS AWAYFROM MAKING THE N-B-A FINALS.THEY WERE DOWN BIG BY DOUBLEDIGITS LAST NIGHT BEFORECOMING BACK TO BEAT THE BOSTONCELTICS.

THE HEAT HAVE ONLYLOST ONE TIME THIS PLAYOFFS.THEIR NEXT GAME IS SATURDAY