Live Nation to Convert Venues Into Polling Sites for 2020 Election
On Wednesday, Live Nation announced that they were stepping up their voting efforts with a set of election-season initiatives.
November 3rd RT @frntofficesport: More Than A Vote — an initiative started by a group of athletes led by LeBron James — has partnered with Live Nation t… 3 hours ago
Minimal-Sounds Live Nation to Convert Venues into Polling Sites for Upcoming Elections, https://t.co/7GAKHz8jAT 3 hours ago
NBA RadioHOF RT @morethanavote: BIG: We’re teaming up with @LiveNation to turn concert venues in LA, Philly, Atlanta, and Austin… https://t.co/wc8oV2EnOK 4 hours ago
Eric B RT @Michael_Rapino: Looking forward to opening the doors of our @LiveNation concert venues as polling locations in LA, Philly, Atlanta & Au… 4 hours ago
BJ You know, I'm getting real tired of people talking politics. It's already destroying relationships & lives. To tell… https://t.co/1bh5ATzK4V 6 hours ago
Winnie the Bish RT @morethanavote: BIG: We’re teaming up with @LiveNation to turn concert venues in LA, Philly, Atlanta, and Austin in to voting sites: htt… 8 hours ago
我要结束这一切 RT @RecordingAcad: The plan is part of #LiveNation's newly announced, wide-spanning initiative aimed at increasing civic engagement and sup… 9 hours ago
Arrowhead Stadium among venues cleared as polling locations in November electionArrowhead Stadium OK'd as polling site for November election
Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This FallJim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for..
Howard County Announces Grant To Aid Live Venues, ArtistsHoward County Announces Grant To Aid Live Venues, Artists