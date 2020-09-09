Global  
 

Live Nation to Convert Venues Into Polling Sites for 2020 Election

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s
Live Nation to Convert Venues Into Polling Sites for 2020 Election

Live Nation to Convert Venues Into Polling Sites for 2020 Election

On Wednesday, Live Nation announced that they were stepping up their voting efforts with a set of election-season initiatives.


Live Nation (events promoter) live-events company based in Beverly Hills, California

Live Nation is converting music venues 'sitting empty right now' into polling sites

 With its concert venues shut down across the U.S., Live Nation is aiming to transform many into polling sites, teaming with LeBron James in the cause.
Live Nation is converting music venues 'sitting empty right now' into polling sites

With its concert venues shut down across the U.S., Live Nation is aiming to transform many into...
