Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published
China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News

China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News

While the rest of the world is battling the Coronavirus Pandemic which was first reported in China's wuhan last year December, there is another outbreak unleashing horror in China as Several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease as confirmed by the Chinese authorities an outbreak caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year.

As per the Health Commission of Lanzhou 3,245 people have tested positive for the disease, which is reportedly caused by contact with livestock carrying the bacteria Brucella.

According to some reports it can have the side effect of inflamed testicles and can render some men infertile.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thousands in China test positive for a bacterial infection that can leave men infertile

The Health Commission of Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu province, announced that 3,245 people had...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

CrossTownNews

Cross Town News Thousands in China test Positive for Bacterial Infection that can leave Men infertile Read more on link… https://t.co/8oST76SgJj 15 seconds ago

ShailSaa

XÆL5NDRA SINGH RANAWAT RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Thousands in China test positive for a bacterial infection that can leave men infertile https://t.co/a9YaDclE2W 1 minute ago

jit_maheshwari

Jitendra Maheshwari RT @FrontalAssault1: Thousands in China Test Positive for a Bacterial Infection That Can Leave Men Infertile https://t.co/4VMTqCTbt6 2 minutes ago

gurujeeGayabh

गुरुजी ग़ायब हे RT @Abhina_Prakash: China is punishment of gods upon this world! https://t.co/gdQYywGmfA 3 minutes ago

gurujeeGayabh

गुरुजी ग़ायब हे RT @sanjeevsanyal: Yep, just what we need right now....... https://t.co/AJgkDC2x5Z 8 minutes ago

PrasadPotale

Prasad Potale Around 3k cases in China with new bacterial infection, as per the post "Human to human transmission is rare" what i… https://t.co/cIvYMHLZIo 8 minutes ago

save_men_india

Save Humans #DontTrustChina Its time, WORLD must STOP all communications with #China or #China must stop all such research/acti… https://t.co/bGaRklebEc 10 minutes ago

mehtasploit

Mihir Mehta ... Thousands in China Test Positive for a Bacterial Infection That Can Leave Men Infertile https://t.co/TOn0c9w4rO 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News [Video]

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal's Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News

Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session started this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published