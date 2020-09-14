China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News

While the rest of the world is battling the Coronavirus Pandemic which was first reported in China's wuhan last year December, there is another outbreak unleashing horror in China as Several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease as confirmed by the Chinese authorities an outbreak caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year.

As per the Health Commission of Lanzhou 3,245 people have tested positive for the disease, which is reportedly caused by contact with livestock carrying the bacteria Brucella.

According to some reports it can have the side effect of inflamed testicles and can render some men infertile.