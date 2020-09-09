'Agri bills protect farmers, oppn spreading misinformation': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get correct prices.

He hailed the passage of agriculture bills in Lok Sabha and slammed opposition for not supporting the reforms. PM Modi's statements came in the backdrop of protests across nation against passage of bills.

PM Modi was speaking at a railway bridge inauguration event in Bihar.

He inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, new rail lines and electrification projects.

The event was held via video-conferencing.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs.

516 Crore.

This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.