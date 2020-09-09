'Agri bills protect farmers, oppn spreading misinformation': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get correct prices.
He hailed the passage of agriculture bills in Lok Sabha and slammed opposition for not supporting the reforms. PM Modi's statements came in the backdrop of protests across nation against passage of bills.
PM Modi was speaking at a railway bridge inauguration event in Bihar.
He inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, new rail lines and electrification projects.
The event was held via video-conferencing.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.
Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs.
516 Crore.
This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.
Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 18 that the new agriculture bills have given new independence to farmers. "Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They'll now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on passage of Bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are farmers' shields," said PM. "But the people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers on this issue. They are lying to the farmers," Narendra Modi added.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and demanded that the Centre reconsider its "sudden" decision to ban the export of onions. Pawar tweeted Goyal assured him that the government will rethink the decision if there is consensus among the ministries of commerce, finance, and consumer affairs on the issue. The NCP chief told the minister that the export ban will "hurt" India's image as a "reliable" supplier of the commodity in the international market. The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the bulb in the domestic market.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions. "We ultimately have to move towards a world where we are net zero in terms of carbon emissions. The threat of climate change is very real, near and dangerous," Goyal said at the Sustainability Summit on Circular Economy for Self-Reliant India organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry via video conferencing. He added, "When we introduced mechanised cleaning of trains, we brought down consumption of water by 90 per cent. Since it is in a mechanised manner, out of the 10 per cent water we use, we are able to recycle 6 per cent. Effectively, our water consumption came down to barely 3-4 per cent."
Politics continues to escalate over the farm related bills passed by the Lok Sabha. Farmers groups have planned to intensify their agitation against the bills and have called for a ‘rail roko’ protest from September 24th onwards. Farmers’ group leaders called on people to unite against the bill which they say would give corporate the upper hand and deal a severe blow to the farmers. Leader of Kishan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee also lashed out at Harsimrat Kaur, who resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the bills on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP are also involved in a heated war of words over the bill. While the Congress party has alleged that this bill shows the hatred of the BJP towards farmers of the nation, the BJP has accused it of trying to mislead farmers on the issue. BJP has argued that the farmers will eventually realize that the bill benefits them to a very large extent. Watch the full video for all the details on the story
While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also". Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. "Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills," said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.
As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said..
