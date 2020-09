Ex-police officer finds organization in time of chaos

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 days ago

A former police officer has created a booming business that provides structure and helps other manage the clutter during the pandemic.

LIKE MOST OF US, YOU PROBABLYFIND YOURSELF HOME A LOTYOURSELF HOME A LOT MORE THESEDAYS.

NOW SOME OF US ARETAKING ON HOME PROJECTS THATWETORY DUNNAN SHOWS US, PERHAPSWE ARE ALSO REALIZING THEVALUE OF AN ORGANIZED SPACE.SHANNON SHIELL/CLIENT :28 IREALIZED AFTER BEING HOME SOMUCH THESE PAST FEW MONTHSTHAT MY PANTRY WAS A MESSWHILE AT HOME, SHANNON SHIELLFINDS HERSELF CRAVINGORGANIZATION AND ORDER.

1:05 IWAS JUST BUYING BUYING BUYINGAND I DIDNLOT OF JERKY EVIDENTLY SOME OFIT WAS MOLDY IN THAT BACK.

SHECALLED IN A NATURAL BORNORGANIZER, JESSICAMCGILLICUDDY THE FOUNDER OFTHE POP HOME.

1:27 BECAUSE OFCOVID, PEOPLE ARE SPENDING SOMUCH TIME IN THEIR HOMES HERNEW BUSINESS STARTED BOOMINGDURING THE PANDEMIC WITHGLOVES, MASKS AND LYSOL WIPESIN HAND.

1:33 THEYREALIZING WHILE THEY HAVE BEENHOME, THAT THERE IS ALL OFTHIS CHAOS IN THEIR CABINETSTHAT THEY HAVE BEEN BRUSHINGOFF TO THE SIDE.

YOU MIGHT BESURPRISED TO FIND OUT THEORGANIZATION GURU IS A FORMERPOLICE OFFICER.

:50 I LOVEDTHE STRUCTURE THAT WENT WITHLAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE MAINREASON I WENT INTO LAWENFORCEMENT WAS TO HELPPEOPLE.

SO I WANTED TO DOSOMETHING WHERE I COULD STILLHAVE STRUCTURE AND HELPPEOPLE.

TORY S/U: IF YOU ARENOT COMFORTABLE HAVING SOMEONEIN YOUR HOUSE DUE TO COVID,THERE IS ALSO THE VIRTUALOPTION THATCOSTS LESS.

(NATS OFORGANIZING) THE BEFORE ANDAFTER PICTURES ARE PINTERESTWORTHY FOR SURE.

2:12 THE POPHOME IS A LUXURY BUT ITA NECESSITY.

HER BLOG THATOFFERS UP HOW -TODO THIS ON YOUR OWN AS WELL.1:06 IT JUST KIND OF CLICKEDONE DAY.

SHE BELIEVES KEYAREAS OF THE HOUSE TO ORGANIZEFIRST INCLUDE&THE KITCHEN ANDTHE BATHROOM.

WHERE YOU STARTYOUR DAY.

5:10 TAKE IT ONESTEP AT A TIME.

HER ADVICE:DONTHEYTHEIR CLOSET THAT DOESNBELONG GO TO WHERE IT BELONG,REALIZE THAT AREA IS CHAOS ANDTHEN START ORGANIZING THERETOO ORGANIZATION IN A TIME OFCHAOS CAN1:56 ITSTREAMLINE THEIR LIVES.

ANDPROVIDING CALM IN THE STORM.TORY DUNNAN.

