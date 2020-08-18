US YouTuber builds unbeatable robot that uses AI to play tic-tac-toe

An American YouTuber from Boston has built and designed a cheeky robot that uses artificial intelligence to play tic-tac-toe against humans.

The footage, filmed on September 17, shows the robot built by Andrew DeGonge - who goes under the moniker "3Dprintedlife" on YouTube - beating him multiple times at the naughts and crosses game.

DeGonge explains that the robot initiates the game by drawing a grid and performing its first move.

Once the human opponent has moved, the robot uses before and after images to feedback data to the AI, which subsequently determines the next move.

A robotic arm is seen swinging around and using a pen to place its mark, then it says "take your move." Towards the penultimate stages of the game, the robot will - if it's going to lose - use unfavourable tactics, such as saying "is that Liam Neeson behind you?" then marking the winning move for itself.

DeGonge explained: "A robot designed and built by me that plays tic-tac-toe against people, using a camera to figure out where they take their move and a basic AI written to help the bot decide where to go next.

"It also features a voice that says sometimes nice, sometimes snarky comments.

"And it is able to identify when it is about to lose or tie and either distract or swat away the player, allowing the bot to cheat and win every time."