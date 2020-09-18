Global  
 

Heavy rain from Typhoon Noul batters northern Thailand

Heavy rain from the approaching Typhoon Noul batterred Ubon Ratchathani, northern Thailand on Thursday evening (September 17).

The storm, which slammed into Vietnam's central coast after strengthening as it crossed over the South China Sea, brought strong winds to parts of Thailand.

It is expected to continue to move west into Laos and northern Thailand, where severe rain and flooding have been predicted over the weekend.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting is Vietnam warned of winds of up to 160 kilometres per hour.

The Thailand National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting also warned of floods and damage from the typhoon.


