Shannon Sharpe: I just don't see anything special in Baker Mayfield | UNDISPUTED

Baker Mayfield bounced back after passing for less than 200 yards in the Browns Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The former number one overall pick put up 219 yards and 2 touchdowns in last night’s win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baker did throw a late interception but was able to lead the Cleveland Browns on a fourth quarter drive to seal the game behind their ground attack.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Baker's performance.