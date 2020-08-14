Boris Johnson visits vaccine research lab

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.
The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.
Musician Van Morrison is railing against UK lockdowns and pandemic restrictions in three new songs. Morrison's protests despite the government's success at containing Covid-19 transmissions. His new singles feature lyrics so specific and incendiary they sound as though they were designed to be played at rallies and protests. Morrison, who is Northern Irish, released the songs as "songs of protest.
Members of the public have vented their frustration over accessing Covid-19 tests as they experience long queues at some testing facilities, including Edmonton in North London.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to urgently fix the issues around testing as cases of Covid-19 rise, prompting concerns over a second lockdown.
