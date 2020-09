Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Tottenham Hotspur football fans have expressed excitement over Gareth Bale returning to the club.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge TikTok’s interim CEO, Vanessa Pappas, is asking Facebook and Instagram to “publicly join our challenge and..

The fall tech season is in full swing, with Apple announcing new Watches and iPads, Sony announcing pricing for the PlayStation 5, and Facebook revealing a..

Boris Johnson visits vaccine research lab Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford which is leading the research into a vaccine for Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs Tottenham Hotspur supporters excited at the news that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Gareth Bale back in UK ahead of Tottenham deal Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh footballer became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Bale receives hero's welcome from Spurs fans Gareth Bale gets a hero's welcome as he arrives to Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on returning to the club.

Gareth Bale Arrives At Spurs’ Training Ground Ahead of Deal Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh footballer became the world’s most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn