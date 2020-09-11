Friday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMEH, CARS Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Friday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMEH, CARS Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Apollo Medical Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Brandon Sim purchased 6,000 shares of AMEH, for a cost of $17.23 each, for a total investment of $103,372. Apollo Medical Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Sim purchased AMEH on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $179,700 at an average of $17.97 per share. And also on Monday, CEO and President Thomas Alex Vetter purchased $102,000 worth of Cars. Om, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $8.50 each. Before this latest buy, Vetter made one other purchase in the past year, buying $95,782 shares for a cost of $5.77 a piece. Cars. Om is trading off about 4% on the day Friday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: CRY, EGLE



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 3 hours ago Friday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: FSP, FIX



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Friday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: ABTX, PSA



Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

