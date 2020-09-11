Friday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMEH, CARS
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Apollo Medical Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Brandon Sim purchased 6,000 shares of AMEH, for a cost of $17.23 each, for a total investment of $103,372.
Apollo Medical Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday.
Before this latest buy, Sim purchased AMEH on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $179,700 at an average of $17.97 per share.
And also on Monday, CEO and President Thomas Alex Vetter purchased $102,000 worth of Cars.
Om, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $8.50 each.
Before this latest buy, Vetter made one other purchase in the past year, buying $95,782 shares for a cost of $5.77 a piece.
Cars.
Om is trading off about 4% on the day Friday.