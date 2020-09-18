Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peacock is finally out and you can watch your favorite shows for free

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Peacock is finally out and you can watch your favorite shows for free

Peacock is finally out and you can watch your favorite shows for free

Make it rain with your favorite shows, for free!

Peacock TV is out and we are binging everything.

Sign up below:https://fave.co/33JLBPi Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahjeantea

Sarah Jean 📖☕️📺 ♿️ Roku has the Peacock app and I can finally watch @larrywilmore's new show! I've missed him on my TV. 18 minutes ago

lana_lusk

Lana Lusk Oh man Peacock came with our new Xfinity package so I can watch 30 Rock again, The Good Place season 4 and Schitt’s… https://t.co/7bmhtRSRk2 40 minutes ago

minamounibb

yasmina when all the harry potter movies are finally on peacock . yes I did log out of all my socials except twitter just s… https://t.co/jp2a0k8Xjc 18 hours ago

brcary1013

Buffy R Cary RT @SunKrux: For those with Roku, Peacock is finally available! Go forth & watch #Warehouse13! @warehouse_13 @Bumpynight @EddieMcClintock @… 23 hours ago

SunKrux

🎃😈👻 Lycan SunKrux 👻😈🎃 For those with Roku, Peacock is finally available! Go forth & watch #Warehouse13! @warehouse_13 @Bumpynight… https://t.co/8Df4keYm4C 1 day ago

pcraltiaqo

toni // sam day!! i can finally watch claire foy’s full snl episode thank u peacock 2 days ago

UtdMATE0

Mateø Breaking News!!! I finally got Peacock so I can finally watch PL games 3 days ago

raventbrunner

Boo! It’s Raven 🎃 Tomorrow every season of Saturday Night Live will be available for streaming through NBC’s Peacock which means I’ll… https://t.co/UXlntqujtL 3 days ago