Commerce officials said the ban on new U.S. downloads of TikTok could be still rescinded by President...

TikTok said it will challenge a ban in US app stores that President Trump is planning to impose from...

Hind_Sena RT @ChinaDaily : The #Trump administration announced Friday it will block downloads of popular video-sharing app #TikTok and social and elec… 3 minutes ago

A RT @NPR : As of Sunday, no mobile app store in the U.S. will be allowed to distribute or maintain TikTok and WeChat, the government says. ht… 3 minutes ago

Marni Sweetland RT @sfchronicle : JUST IN: The U.S. will ban the downloads of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday, with a total ban on the use of t… 3 minutes ago

Brady Talbert RT @ABC : BREAKING: Starting Sunday, downloads of the massively popular video app TikTok and the messaging app WeChat will be banned in the… 3 minutes ago

ㄣ(views are my own intellectual property) This is why I stand against #racism and #sexism because they will oppress you and do everything in their power to p… https://t.co/cMInoyuj0E 2 minutes ago

Turfline/Trading RT @ReutersBiz : The Trump administration will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sept. 20, a move that will block American… 19 seconds ago