TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration

Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight.

Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in a Washington federal court on Friday aiming to block the Trump administration’s upcoming ban, which is set to take effect on Sept.

20.

The ban, announced by the Commerce Department earlier that day, will prevent any new downloads or updates to the app in the U.S. as of Sunday but will continue to allow users to access the app until Nov.

12 if they already had it downloaded prior to Sept.