Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buffalo Public School's Black Lives Matter curriculum causes controversy

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Buffalo Public School's Black Lives Matter curriculum causes controversy

Buffalo Public School's Black Lives Matter curriculum causes controversy

The Buffalo Public School District is aiming to update its curriculum, to better reflect life in 2020 by including lessons about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Buffalo Public School District is aiming to update its curriculum, to better reflect life in 2020 by including lessons about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Buffalo Public School District is aiming to update its curriculum, to better reflect life in 2020 by including lessons about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Buffalo Public School District is aiming to update its curriculum, to better reflect life in 2020 by including lessons about the Black Lives Matter movement.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter: Tampa donates hundreds of backpacks, school supplies to kids [Video]

Black Lives Matter: Tampa donates hundreds of backpacks, school supplies to kids

Black Lives Matter: Tampa is giving back to the community in a big way.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:55Published
Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon In Lesson Under Review [Video]

Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon In Lesson Under Review

An op-ed cartoon on the death of George Floyd that caused controversy in Texas last month is now doing the same in Westchester County. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published
'Black Lives Matter' Protesters Gather In Woodbury [Video]

'Black Lives Matter' Protesters Gather In Woodbury

There have been reports of racial issues popping up at Woodbury High School (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:54Published