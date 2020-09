The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 nightcap victory that completed the sweep.

Rays earn AL playoff spot with doubleheader sweep of Orioles

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night.

Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Baltimore Orioles Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Longtime Tampa Bay Rays fan memorialized on cutout The Rays are using fan cutouts to occupy empty seats at Tropicana Field during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some fans, it's more of a symbolic gesture.

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States