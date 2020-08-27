Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:40s - Published
A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie

A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie

A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After MERCI PATRON !

(Thanks Boss!), French journalist François Ruffin – now a Member of Parliament - decides to embark on a journey across France with documentary filmmaker Gilles Perret to go visit the infamous Gilets Jaunes (Yellow vests) occupying roundabouts since November 2018 to protest against social inequalities, most of them for the very first time.

While television channels broadcast scenes of violence and disarray among Paris protesters, Ruffin and Perret choose to film the hope and the anger, the tears and the laughter of a people longing for a better tomorrow.

Directed by : Gilles Perret, François Ruffin Produced by : Les Quatre Cents Clous (Les 400 Clous) Genre: Documentary - Runtime: 1 h 15 min French release: 03/04/2019 Production year: 2019


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SandraBRT

SandraR RT @maclibraries: The Library Sustainability Committee will be hosting a screening of #ThisChangesEverything, a documentary by @avilewis th… 5 hours ago

KHShan

@KHShan A story that was mentioned in both the movie "On The Basis of Sex" and the RGB documentary was the Harvard Law Scho… https://t.co/yl36sOUzmD 22 hours ago

Othman_Kamil

Kamil Othman @muzzamer Watch the documentary where hard core fans of the movie today went all out to locate and preserve the act… https://t.co/qrqgDTpgrx 1 day ago

SENIORSdoc

SENIORSdogumentary RT @ABC7: The new movie "Seniors: A Dogumentary" celebrates older dogs looking for the next place to call their fur-ever home 🐶❤️ https://t… 2 days ago

SENIORSdoc

SENIORSdogumentary RT @abc7community: The new #movie "Seniors: A Dogumentary" is a #celebration of older #dogs looking for the next place to call their fur-ev… 2 days ago

AdamButcherFilm

AdamButcher @keirburrows Eh, I watched this for the first time a few months ago and thought this movie was kinda all over the p… https://t.co/BsFewSruRf 3 days ago

abc7community

ABC7 Community The new #movie "Seniors: A Dogumentary" is a #celebration of older #dogs looking for the next place to call their f… https://t.co/QDl1jA5RVY 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Disrupted Documentary Movie [Video]

The Disrupted Documentary Movie

The Disrupted Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: What do a farmer in Kansas, a laid-off factory worker in Ohio, and an Uber driver in Florida have in common? All three are resourceful, positive..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:38Published
You Cannot Kill David Arquette Movie Clip - Ketamine [Video]

You Cannot Kill David Arquette Movie Clip - Ketamine

You Cannot Kill David Arquette Movie Clip - Ketamine - Plot synopsis: Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
The Squad Movie [Video]

The Squad Movie

The Squad Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The Olympique Lyonnais women’s soccer team has over the years become one of the best soccer teams in the world. From training sessions to competitive matches,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published