A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie

A Place in the Sun Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After MERCI PATRON !

(Thanks Boss!), French journalist François Ruffin – now a Member of Parliament - decides to embark on a journey across France with documentary filmmaker Gilles Perret to go visit the infamous Gilets Jaunes (Yellow vests) occupying roundabouts since November 2018 to protest against social inequalities, most of them for the very first time.

While television channels broadcast scenes of violence and disarray among Paris protesters, Ruffin and Perret choose to film the hope and the anger, the tears and the laughter of a people longing for a better tomorrow.

Directed by : Gilles Perret, François Ruffin Produced by : Les Quatre Cents Clous (Les 400 Clous) Genre: Documentary - Runtime: 1 h 15 min French release: 03/04/2019 Production year: 2019