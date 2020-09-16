Tracking the Tropics | September 18 Evening Update

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Men abandon boat in the middle of a hurricane Chris Hill's wife and sister were sitting outside on the deck when they saw, what looked like, a boat bobbing in the Gulf, near Panama City Beach.

An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Florida 6th in the nation for most at-risk childcare slots, study says A new study sheds light on the possible ripple effect of closing down day cares at the beginning of the pandemic.

Tracking the Tropics | September 17 Evening Update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | September 18 morning update ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Region of Earth surrounding the Equator

