Tracking the Tropics | September 18 Evening Update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 18 Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropics Tropics Region of Earth surrounding the Equator

Tracking the Tropics | September 18 morning update [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 17 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 17 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:10Published

WFTS-TV WFTS-TV ABC affiliate in Tampa, Florida

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 18, 7 p.m. [Video]

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | September 18, 7 p.m.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published
Florida 6th in the nation for most at-risk childcare slots, study says [Video]

Florida 6th in the nation for most at-risk childcare slots, study says

A new study sheds light on the possible ripple effect of closing down day cares at the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Men abandon boat in the middle of a hurricane [Video]

Men abandon boat in the middle of a hurricane

Chris Hill's wife and sister were sitting outside on the deck when they saw, what looked like, a boat bobbing in the Gulf, near Panama City Beach.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:10Published
Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. [Video]

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Gov. Desantis update of Hurricane Sally [Video]

Gov. Desantis update of Hurricane Sally

Gov. Desantis says there have been no deaths in Florida connected to Hurricane Sally.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:09Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 17, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 17, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 16 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 16 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:15Published