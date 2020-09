Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:25s - Published 7 minutes ago Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban The Trump Administration threat to ban Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat could seriously impact many American families with relatives in mainland China. Devin Fehely reports. (9-18-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this