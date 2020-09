‘That 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Appears In Court On Rape Charges Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 54 seconds ago ‘That 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Appears In Court On Rape Charges Actor Danny Masterson appeared in court Friday on allegations that he sexually assaulted three women in the early 2000s. 0

